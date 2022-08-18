Big boost in pay for Cobb County school bus drivers

Some school bus drivers are getting a big bump in pay. The Cobb County School district voted Thursday night to raise the hourly pay by more than $5.

Cobb County school bus drivers take more than 72,000 students to school every day. Right now, it's been a struggle, since they're short about 200 drivers.

Buses are crowded.

"They're so overcrowded because there's such a shortage of bus drivers," said Lorilie Thompson.

Thompson's daughter, Madison, is in the 5th grade.

"I had to sit four to a seat which was a really tight fit and it was not enjoyable," said Madison.

Many buses are often running late.

"My high-schooler is getting to school late, so she's missing her first period half the time," said Sheila Arant, who has two children in the district.

Thursday night, Cobb County school leaders voted to increase the pay for drivers by $5.25 an hour. This means the starting pay is now $25 an hour.

The district estimates this will cost $7.6 million. School leaders say the money is available due to the rising Cobb County property tax digest.

"This bus driver pay raise is for all drivers, not just new drivers," said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

Superintendent Ragsdale says he hopes the boost in pay will attract new drivers and retain the current drivers.

"For the bus drivers we do have, it shows how much they're appreciated," said Ragsdale.

The vote to raise the pay was unanimous. It goes into effect starting with the next pay period, so drivers will see the increase in pay in their pay check on September 16.