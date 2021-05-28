Biden visits Virginia to tout progress fighting COVID-19, salute military families ahead of Memorial Day

President Joe Biden on Friday celebrated progress made in the fight against COVID-19 during a visit to Virginia and later will deliver remarks saluting military families ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Biden joined Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, at a business in Alexandria to tout the state’s success in the fight against COVID-19. Virginia on Friday eased all social distancing and capacity restrictions amid declining virus cases and widespread availability of vaccines.

In the afternoon, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, where the president is set to honor military members and their family ahead of the holiday.

More than half of all American adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a notable milestone reached earlier this week. Nearly 160 million adults — or 62% — have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden has set a goal of 70% of adults to have received at least one dose bythe Fourth of July. At least nine states have already crossed that threshold, according to White House officials — and 25 states and the District of Columbia have fully vaccinated at least 50% of their adult residents.

President Joe Biden speaks on the economy at Cuyahoga Community College Manufacturing Technology Center, on May 27, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia, specifically, has fully vaccinated nearly 55% of its adult population and 66.4% of adults have received at least one dose, according to the state health department. Cases and deaths have both continued to decline in recent weeks.

The combination of ongoing vaccinations and declining virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. have prompted travel experts to predict a notable travel increase over the holiday weekend.

AAA said it expects more than 37 million Americans to drive or fly in the coming days, an anticipated rebound after the COVID-19 lockdown shuttered travel and vacation plans last year. Only 23 million Americans traveled for the 2020 holiday, which was the lowest number on record, AAA said.

During the afternoon visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the Bidens will meet with airmen and soldiers and the president is scheduled to speak at 1:20 p.m. ET. Northam will also join.

