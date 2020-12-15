Biden returns to Georgia ahead of U.S. Senate runoff

President-elect Joe Biden will campaign in Atlanta on Tuesday for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to rally Democrats ahead of Jan. 5 runoffs to determine control of the U.S. Senate.

The event coincides with the first week of early voting in the twin contests – and comes a day after presidential electors in Georgia and other states formally cast their votes to make Biden the next president.

Ossoff and Warnock are trying to recreate the formula that helped Biden narrowly capture Georgia, making him the first Democratic White House hopeful to carry the state since 1992. They’re betting that Biden’s return – he stumped in Georgia a week before the election – will re-energize the base.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Their opponents, Republican Sens. David Perduce and Kelly Loeffler, say the other side does not support the state's conservative views.

Three weeks of early voting began Monday in Georgia and more than 1.2 million voters requested absentee ballots. Expect to see even more political ads ahead of the January 5 runoff as the parties are expected to spend a combined $500 million on the campaign.

