Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:34 PM EDT until THU 10:38 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
9
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:04 AM EDT until THU 3:37 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:25 AM EDT until TUE 11:45 AM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:14 PM EDT until THU 2:48 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:42 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Gwinnett County, Polk County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:12 PM EDT until THU 4:24 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
from MON 5:40 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Biden raises US refugee cap from 15,000 to 62,500

By Zeke Miller and Matthew Lee
Published 
News
Associated Press

President Biden talks about immigration reform

President Biden tells Congress the country welcomes immigrants and calls for reform

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is formally lifting the nation's refugee cap to 62,500 this year, weeks after facing bipartisan blowback for his delay in lifting former President Donald Trump’s limit of 15,000.

Biden last month moved to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements, removing one roadblock to refugees entering the U.S. put in place by Trump, but he had initially stopped short of lifting the annual cap, with aides saying they did not believe it was necessary. But Biden faced sharp pushback for not at least taking the symbolic step of authorizing more refugees to enter the U.S. this year and swiftly reversed course.

Biden, in a statement, said the new limit "erases the historically low number set by the previous administration," adding that Trump's cap "did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

RELATED: US begins reuniting families at Mexican border in ‘beginning’ of broader effort

"It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much, and who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin," Biden added.

biden migrants

Biden said it was a "sad truth" that the U.S. would not meet the 62,500 cap by the end of the fiscal year in September, given the pandemic and limitations on the country's resettlement capabilities — some of which his administration has attributed to the Trump administration's policies to restrict immigration. That said, they maintain Biden remains committed to setting the cap at 125,000 for the 2022 fiscal year that starts in October, while they were working to improve U.S. capabilities to process refugees to be able to accept as many of them as possible under the new cap.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Congress on Feb. 12 of a plan to raise the ceiling on admissions to 62,500, but no presidential determination followed. In an emergency declaration on April 16, Biden stated the admission of up to 15,000 refugees set by Trump this year "remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest."

RELATED: Biden signs immigration orders aimed at undoing Trump-era policies, reuniting families

"Failing to issue a new Determination undermines your declared purpose to reverse your predecessor’s refugee policies," New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote in a letter to Biden.

The new allocation instituted by Biden added more slots for refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Central America and ended Trump’s restrictions on resettlements from Somalia, Syria and Yemen.