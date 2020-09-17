Biden leading President Trump in Minnesota polls

Joe Biden is holding a lead in Minnesota polls ahead of his first visit to the state on Friday.

Taking the average of five polls since Sept. 4, Biden leads President Donald Trump by nine points.

Depending on the poll, Biden's lead is as big as 16 and as little as four points.

Most Minnesotans say they believe Biden will handle the COVID-19 pandemic better, but people in the state are evenly split on who would be better for the economy.

