Biden leading President Trump in Minnesota polls

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:16 PM EDT until SAT 7:36 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
18
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:31 AM EDT until THU 11:31 PM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:29 AM EDT until FRI 3:54 AM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:24 AM EDT until SUN 1:42 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:42 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:41 PM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:53 PM EDT until SAT 2:46 PM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:33 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:53 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clay County

Biden leading President Trump in Minnesota polls

Published 
Minnesota
FOX 5 Atlanta

Joe Biden is holding a lead in Minnesota polls ahead of his first visit to the state on Friday.

Taking the average of five polls since Sept. 4, Biden leads President Donald Trump by nine points.

Depending on the poll, Biden's lead is as big as 16 and as little as four points.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Most Minnesotans say they believe Biden will handle the COVID-19 pandemic better, but people in the state are evenly split on who would be better for the economy.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.