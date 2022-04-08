Biden, Harris to celebrate Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are set to deliver remarks Friday at a ceremony celebrating Jackson's historic confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The event is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Eastern on the South Lawn of the White House.

Jackson, a 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years of experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47 on Thursday, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney all said the same thing: they might not always agree with Jackson, but they found her to be enormously well-qualified for the job.

Romney said Jackson "more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity." Collins and Murkowski both decried the increasingly partisan confirmation process, which Collins called "broken" and Murkowski called "corrosive" and "more detached from reality by the year."

Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She will join two other women, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, on the liberal side of a 6-3 conservative court. With Justice Amy Coney Barrett sitting at the other end of the bench, four of the nine justices will be women for the first time in history.

Brown Jackson will replace Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer and will solidify the liberal wing of the 6-3 conservative-dominated court.

Biden, who served as a longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, had a front-row seat to some of the most contentious confirmation battles in the court’s history, as well as the hearings for Breyer. Biden and Jackson watched Thursday's vote at the White House, embracing as it came in.

"This is a tremendously historic day in the White House and in the country, and this is a fulfillment of a promise the president made to the country," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said after the confirmation.

She added that Biden’s time on the Judiciary Committee "was defining for him and gave him historically exceptional preparation" for putting a justice on the court.

In nominating Jackson, Biden delivered on a campaign promise to select the first Black woman to serve on a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries, declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed American segregation.

He also chose an attorney who will be the high court’s first former public defender and who possesses the elite legal background of other justices as well, with degrees from Harvard and Harvard Law School and top clerkships, including for Breyer himself.

Brown Jackson was confirmed in 2021 to the D.C.-based appellate court as a U.S. Circuit Judge, a position Biden elevated her to from her previous job as a federal trial court judge. Three current justices — Thomas, Kavanaugh and John Roberts, the chief justice — previously served on the same appeals court.

Jackson was confirmed to the appeals court by a 53-44 vote in June 2021, winning the backing of three Republicans: Graham, Collins and Murkowski.

Another interesting GOP connection: Jackson is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. Jackson's husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, is the brother of William Jackson, who married Ryan’s wife’s sister, Dana.

Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Miami. She has said that her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, chose her name to express their pride in her family’s African ancestry. They asked an aunt who was in the Peace Corps in Africa at the time to send a list of African girls’ names, and they picked Ketanji Onyika, which they were told meant "lovely one."

She traces her interest in the law to when she was in preschool and her father was in law school, and they would sit together at the dining room table – she with coloring books and he with law books. Her father became an attorney for the county school board and her mom was a high school principal. She has a brother who is nine years younger who served in the Army, including in Iraq, and is now a lawyer.