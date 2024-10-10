Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying teenager

article

Authorities in Bibb County are seeking help from the public to identify a young male.

The individual is described as possibly a white male with blue eyes, standing around six feet tall, and weighing approximately 120 to 135 pounds.

The individual is believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. Investigators have released photographs to aid in the identification.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and request to speak with an investigator.