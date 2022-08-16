Middle Georgia infant dies after being found unresponsive in car

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the death of a 9-month-old infant found unresponsive in the car of a Bibb County mother after running errands.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday investigators were called to the hospital due to the infant’s death.

Investigators say the baby was riding the vehicle with their mother and two siblings through the day, but when she arrived at home, she found the child was not responsive.

Medics rushed the child to the hospital, but they did not survive.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.