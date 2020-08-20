Bibb County deputy charged after 'use of force' review

A Bibb County deputy was charged after the sheriff’s office said he violated the use of force policy by shooting at the vehicle of a fleeing suspect.

Deputy Joseph Calloway, 54, was charged with aggravated assault, false statements and writings, and violation of oath by a police officer.

Investigators said the charges stem from an incident on April 9. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Calloway was among several officers that responded to a call of shots fired near Price Drive.

A deputy pulled out in front of a vehicle they saw leaving the area to prevent the driver from leaving the scene. Calloway pulled up his cruiser behind the car and turned on his blue lights, investigators said.

Instead of stopping and complying, investigators said the driver put the car in gear and fled down Fairfax Drive. As the driver was leaving the scene, investigators said Calloway opened fire at the fleeing vehicle

The driver was arrested and later charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The sheriff’s office said it will be determined if prosecutors will move forward on those charges based on this investigation.

A statement released by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reads in part:

“All incidents of ‘use of force’ are reviewed by the Office of Professional Standards, under the immediate direction of the Chief Deputy. Violations were discovered during an internal review of the use of force incident involving Deputy Calloway. During the review and subsequent examination of the patrol vehicle’s dash cam, it was determined that Deputy Calloway improperly & illegally discharged his firearm in a manner contrary to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Policy and Georgia State Law. A deputy shall not discharge a firearm from, or at, a moving vehicle, unless being fired upon or in imminent danger of being fired upon , or under such circumstances as to prevent death or serious physical injury. These conditions were not present during this incident.”

Investigators said the incident report and description of the event did not match witness statements and dash cam video.

Calloway was immediately terminated and charged upon completion of the internal investigation.

He is a one-year veteran of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and previously worked as a park ranger at Lake Tobosofkee, the sheriff’s office said.