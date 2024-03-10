Watch your step! What to do if you see a venomous snake in Georgia

article

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to watch their steps. As the weather gets warmer, there's a higher chance of seeing a snake.

Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo was called to a home where a timber rattlesnake was roaming freely in the yard.

The snake was captured and safely returned to the wild, far away from humans.

If you encounter a snake and believe it may be venomous, the best thing to do is back away and leave it alone.

The Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources recommends contacting nuisance control for safe removals.

Here's a list of the non-venomous and venomous snakes known to our region.