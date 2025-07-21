Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour boosted Atlanta restaurant sales

article

The Brief Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour gave restaurants around Mercedes-Benz Stadium a big boost, new data from Toast found. According to the platform, restaurants saw a 14% increase in sales at midnight. Late-night sales were also busier, with a jump of 26% at 1 a.m. and a whopping 40% jump at 4 a.m. Brunch sales also got a boost, with a 26% sales increase for breakfast platters and burritos.



Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour had a lot of metro Atlanta restaurants going "yee-haw" - and not just those serving some "Spaghettii."

The pop icon's four nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium gave a significant boost to the local restaurant scene, new data from Toast reveals.

By the numbers:

The data examined restaurant sales on the Toast platform within a 5-mile radius of the stadium while Queen B was there, and compared them to the average Thursday through Monday for the prior eight weeks.

According to the platform, restaurants saw a 14% increase in sales at midnight. Late-night sales were also busier, with a jump of 26% at 1 a.m. and a whopping 40% jump at 4 a.m.

Brunch sales also got a boost, with a 26% sales increase for breakfast platters and burritos.

When it came to getting a little Sha-boozy, hard seltzer sales went up 35% and gin sales climbed 18%. Whiskey, rum, tequila, and beer sales saw a slight drop.

What they're saying:

"Guests seemed to be gravitating toward familiar, craveable items. From quick bites to full plates, restaurants near the stadium clearly benefited from Beyoncé’s presence all week long," Toast's analysis reads.

What's next:

The "Cowboy Carter's" next tour stops are in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26.

You can see all the data from Toast on the platform's website.