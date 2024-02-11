Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
4
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Did Beyoncé drop new music during the Super Bowl?

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Updated 10:07PM
Super Bowl
FOX TV Digital Team
GettyImages-1978664934.jpg article

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Franc

Expand

Did Beyoncé tease new music during her Super Bowl ad?

The Beyhive was left in suspense for a little under an hour after her commercial aired before two new songs became available to stream through the superstar's website: "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "16 CARRIAGES." 

A Verizon commercial featuring Beyoncé aired just after halftime challenging her to "break their internet" in various ways. The commercial ended with her saying "They ready, drop the new music."

The question became -- was she serious?

Minutes later, a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared on her page, teasing "act ii" on March 29.

Fans were speculating that Beyoncé may be entering a country music era, especially after she showed up at the Grammy's in a cowboy hat. 

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh studio album. She released the album as Act 1 of a three-part act, though it’s been unclear what would be coming next in the trifecta.

Many were theorizing that her AMC concert film could be the second act, but it wasn't marketed as such. 

Later during the Super Bowl, Beyoncé posted again on Instagram announcing the release of two new songs, "TEXAS HOLD ‘EM" AND "16 CARRIAGES."

The songs weren't immediately searchable on major music platforms during the game, but could be accessed through her website on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal. 

Jay-Z, Blue and Rumi, the couple's two daughters, were photographed at the Super Bowl Sunday

Just days ago, Beyoncé also announced her much-anticipated haircare line was coming, Cecred

This developing story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed. 