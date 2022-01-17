Betty White Challenge: Atlanta animal shelter participates in honor of beloved entertainer

article

The Southeast United States' largest no-kill animal shelter is joining a push inspired by the compassion of late, beloved TV icon Betty White.

Furkids Atlanta announced it's celebrating Betty White Day — which would have been the actress' 100th birthday — by participating in the "Betty White Challenge," a national push to donate to local animal shelters.

"Help us honor Betty White today and donate $5+ to support animals in need, a mission very close to her heart," a post on the shelter's Instagram said.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BETTY WHITE CHALLENGE

Furkids invited people to donate online.

"Betty White’s love for animal welfare was inspiring to so many, and she touched the lives of countless animals in need throughout her lifetime," the post read, in part.

White, the legendary TV actress known for her iconic roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," also had a passion off-screen: animals.

Fans and organizations have rallied together by donating to animal shelters or rescue missions in her name.

White was a lifelong animal lover who worked tirelessly to raise money and support various causes. White died on Dec. 31 at age 99.

FOX TV Digital Team contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



