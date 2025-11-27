Best Buy Black Friday savings deals underway

article

The Brief Best Buy is offering doorbusters every Friday of the holiday shopping season. Shoppers can take advantage of extended store hours. Best Buy is offering a holiday price match guarantee and will match the price of a product sold by Best Buy if it goes lower during the holiday season.



Best Buy kicked off its holiday deals on Halloween with the electronics giant offering doorbusters every Friday of the holiday shopping season.



Shoppers can take advantage of deals on computing, gaming, home theater, wearables and more as well as extended store hours.

Big picture view:



Best Buy is also offering a holiday price match guarantee . If the price of products sold by Best Buy goes lower during the holiday season, they will match it.

And if you need to return or exchange an item, Best Buy’s Extended Holiday Return and Exchange Policy means most gifts purchased from Oct. 31 through Dec. 31 have an extended return period through Jan. 15.

Stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but as always, you can take advantage of great deals on the Best Buy App and BestBuy.com.

The Source: Infromation in this article was provided by Best Buy. This story was reported from Orlando.



