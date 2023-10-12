5 officers shot in Benton County, Minnesota; suspect is in custody

Five officers were shot in Glendorado Township, near Princeton, while serving a warrant Thursday morning, authorities tell FOX 9. A suspect has since been taken into custody.

The officers, from different agencies, went to a house to serve a warrant before 8 a.m., authorities told FOX 9. While they were there, a man inside — the suspect — started opening fire. According to authorities, five officers were shot — three were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and two were taken to the hospital in St. Cloud.

All the officers' injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. A man who identified himself as the best friend of the first officer who was shot told FOX 9 his friend is out of surgery after being shot twice in the chest and once elsewhere on his body.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said it is being assisted by "several" other agencies on the unfolding "critical incident" near the intersections of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast.

A suspect was taken into custody before noon on Thursday. The suspect was airlifted away from the scene.

Glendorado Township is located in Benton County, about 20 miles east of St. Cloud.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.