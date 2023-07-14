Suspected gunman in deadly McCalla Court shooting arrested

article

A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting and robbery of a 20-year-old Stonecrest man last weekend.

Benny Thomas Gary, 26, was charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gwinnett County Police say 20-year-old Rasheed Joseph was driven to a home along McCalla Court last Sunday by his mother, Once they arrived, investigators say Gary got into the car and shot Joseph. Gary then stole cash from Joseph’s pocket while his mother fled the area to call for help.

Joseph was rushed to an area hospital, but later died.

Gary was arrested Friday along Jonesboro Road in DeKalb County by the Gwinnett County SWAT team.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.