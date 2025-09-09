Ben Folds talks 'high honor' of writing for new Peanuts musical

The Brief "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical" recently premiered on Apple TV+, featuring the iconic Charles M. Schulz characters in their first musical in 35 years. The musical features three original songs written by Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Ben Folds, known to many fans as frontman of the rock trio Ben Folds Five. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts gang, which has transcended the world of comic strips to attain legendary status in pop culture.



Labor Day has come and gone, but it’s still summer camp season for Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang!

What we know:

"Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical" recently premiered on Apple TV+, featuring the iconic Charles M. Schulz characters in their first musical in 35 years. In the new animated special, members of the Peanuts gang band together to save their beloved summer camp — accompanied by a trio of new songs written by Emmy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

What they're saying:

"It’s lovely," says Folds of getting the call to work on a Peanuts property. "And even though it's a high honor, it's so natural and doable to me that it wasn't a scary thing to jump in to. You're allowed space. Think about how quiet Charlie Brown's world can get sometimes, the Peanuts world. That's a place to put songs."

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts gang, which has transcended the world of comic strips to attain legendary status in entertainment and pop culture. From animated films to bestselling albums, Broadway musicals to games and merchandise, Charlie Brown and his friends continue to show up just about everywhere.

"I think Charlie Brown and the Peanuts soundtrack and world is an influence on everybody," says Folds. "It's not something you can get away from, it's part of life. It's almost like life is 'point,' and Charlie Brown's world is 'counterpoint.'"

Dig deeper:

For more information on "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical," click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with Ben Folds!