Beloved Buckhead teacher, varsity coach passes away

Kerry Sarden, a beloved teacher and head coach of the North Atlanta High School Warriors Varsity Boys Basketball team, died unexpectedly, the school’s principal announced on Tuesday.

Coach Sarden has been at North Atlanta High School for more than 16 years. While he teaches health and fitness in the classroom, it was basketball that was his passion. He has coached both the Warriors’ girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball teams.

Originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sarden would move to Detroit, Michigan where he would attend Scripps Elementary School. By 4th grade, he was already playing on the 5th and 6th grade basketball teams. He would continue playing at Southeastern High School, where he was being sought early by college recruiters.

He would play at The University of Michigan but entered the transfer portal after then-head coach Johnny Orr left for Iowa State. He chose to move closer to home, Olivet College, where he also appreciated the smaller class size.

Sarden was named to the All-MIAA 1st team for two years in a row in 1982 and 1983. He was also the Comets top scorer during the 1981-1982 season averaging 16 points a game.

He would earn his degree and at 21, Sarden would travel overseas, living and playing basketball in Milan, Italy for the next decade, visiting nearly two dozen different countries.

Sarden would come back to the U.S., ready to coach. His first stop was Mays High School as an assistant.

Coach Kerry Sarden accepts the 2019 APS Coach of the Year Award on April 23, 2019. (Credit: Atlanta Public Schools)

He would eventually move to North Atlanta High School, where he would lead his team to the Region Championship and the State Final Four in 2019. That was also the same year he would be awarded the APS coach of the year.

It is also the same year one of his two sons, Kody, would graduate.

He was also an avid golf player and ended up coaching the school’s team.

Coach Sarden is survived by his wife, Joan Sarden, and his two sons, Dr. Kerry Sarden, Jr. and Kody Sarden.

In a statement posted to North Atlanta High School's website, Principal Curtis Douglass said his thoughts and prayers were with Sarden's family and friends.

"Losing a member of our North Atlanta family is an immense tragedy that affects us all, and we offer our sincerest condolences and support to those grieving this profound loss," Douglass said. "We understand the grief process can be overwhelming and affect everyone differently."

Grief counselors are expected to be made available to any student who has a hard time grappling with this great loss.

"As you navigate what may be an uncharted experience with your child, please remember it is crucial to communicate openly with your child about their feelings and offer them a safe space to express their emotions," Douglass said. "Please encourage them to lean on their teachers and counselors for support and remind them that our school community is here for them."

Memorial services have not yet been announced.