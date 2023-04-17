“Beautiful things" are happening at Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit

The play is called "Tiny Beautiful Things," but what’s happening inside Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit right now is anything but small.

Written by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos and adapted from the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed, "Tiny Beautiful Things" marks the grand reopening for the Balzer Theater at Herren’s, which has been renovated with a brand-new lobby. Theatrical Outfit launched its "The Heart of the City" fundraising campaign back in December 2019 to make improvements to its theatrical home, including the updated lobby with seating area and new bar.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" chronicles Strayed’s time writing the anonymous advice column "Dear Sugar." Published in 2012, the book was an instant bestseller, and was adapted for the stage by Vardalos (known for writing and starring in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding") a few years later. Just this month, streaming service Hulu released its own screen adaptation of the book starring Kathryn Hahn.

Here in Atlanta, local favorites Maria Rodriguez-Sager, Robin Bloodworth, Candy McLellan, and Stephen Ruffin make up the cast. The show opened March 29 and runs through April 23, with performances continuing at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Balzer Theater at Herren’s is located at 84 Luckie Street Northwest in Atlanta.

For more information on Tiny Beautiful Things at Theatrical Outfit, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the theatre, learning more about the show and seeing the renovations firsthand!