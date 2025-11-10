Bear’s Best Atlanta hosts annual Veterans Day Charity Classic

The Brief The Veterans Day Charity Classic golf tournament is happening today at Bear's Best Atlanta in Suwanee, raising money for the Georgia Veterans Day Association. The mission of the GVDA is to honor veterans and active-duty military here in Georgia, and second, to educate others about the service and sacrifice of those who serve our country. More than 100 veterans registered to take part in this year's Veterans Day Charity Classic golf tournament.



More than 100 veterans are spending the day at a North Georgia golf course, enjoying some friendly competition while raising money to honor other veterans throughout the state.

The Veterans Day Charity Classic golf tournament is happening today at Bear's Best Atlanta in Suwanee, raising money for the Georgia Veteran's Day Association. The mission of the GVDA is twofold: first, to honor veterans and active-duty military here in Georgia, and second, to educate others about the service and sacrifice of those who serve our country. This is done through annual Veterans Day events, including the Georgia Veterans Day Parade in Midtown Atlanta and Observance Ceremony held this past Saturday.

Today’s Veterans Day Charity Classic began this morning with a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and a moment of silence. 160 golfers were registered to participate in the tournament (135 of which are veterans), which will wrap up at 4:30 p.m. with a dinner.

Good Day Atlanta spent the morning at Bear's Best Atlanta in Suwanee, chatting with veterans and capturing the compassion and camaraderie (and the friendly trash-talk!) that make the tournament such a memorable event. Click the video player in this article to check it out.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.



