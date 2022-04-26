Police: Bear slipper-wearing bandit caught on camera stealing girl's 4 wheeler

article

Georgia police are looking for a thief authorities say got away with a little girl's four wheeler.

The City of Jackson Police Department shared surveillance video of the crime, which happened at around 2 a.m. Monday, on Facebook.

According to police, the man snuck behind an apartment on Pepperton Villas and grabbed the four wheeler off a back porch.

What's on the suspect's feet made him really stand out, because he appears to be wearing bear slippers during the crime.

"Please help us locate this subject and make the little girl's day by finding her four wheeler," officials wrote on Facebook.

If you know who the man is or where he may be, please call investigators at the Jackson Police Department at (770) 775-7878 or (770) 775-8235.