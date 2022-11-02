Longtime Georgia educator Ms. Dot honored with special day

article

The Bartow County School is honoring a woman who has changed the lives of children for over six decades.

Ms. Dot Fraiser has been serving Bartow County students and staff for 64 years. Her titles have included teacher, assistant principal, principal, and executive director of the Bartow Education Foundation.

At 87 years young, Fraiser still plays an integral role in the teacher grant, teacher of the year, and retirement programs.

"Ms. Dot has never slowed down. She exemplifies a life calling that is powered purely by her great love of people, both big and small. We are a better community for her work, dedication, and love," Bartow County School Board Member Anna Sullivan said.

Fraiser was actually named the first teacher of the year in the Bartow County school System back in 1969.

To honor the longtime educator, Bartow County Schools have declared the date of the System Teacher of the Year Banquet to be Ms. Dot Day.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Ms. Dot!