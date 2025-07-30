Bartow County Schools mourning loss of beloved student

article

The Bartow County School System is mourning the loss of one of its students days before school was supposed to start.

Hector Arostegui Rodriguez was about to begin high school as a Cass High Colonel.

What we know:

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Bartow County school officials described Rodriguez as a "beloved presence" at Red Top Middle School.

"Each morning, before beginning his Exceptional Education classes, Hector greeted everyone with a fist bump and a pat on the shoulder, then helped students find their way to homeroom," the district wrote.

Officials say he also spent time helping staff members before class started.

Rodriguez is remembered for his "legacy of compassion, empathy, and selflessness."

What they're saying:

"Supporting others was important to Hector and I believed it to be the highlight of his school day," said Vicky Neal, Hector’s Exceptional Education teacher. "He was truly an angel in disguise, and I know that my life was made better the day Hector became my student."

"Watching Hector grow tremendously in every domain of development has been the biggest highlight of my career," she said. "He worked so hard over the years to exceed the limitations that were placed on him."

What we don't know:

The district did not share details about Rodriguez's cause of death.