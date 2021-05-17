Bartow County man arrested for hitting girlfriend with SUV, taking 4-year-old, deputies say

article

A Bartow County man was arrested on a number of felony charges, including kidnapping.

Gene Tomlinson was arrested Sunday morning.

Investigators say after he ran his vehicle into his girlfriend's SUV, Tomlinson snatched his girlfriend's 4-year-old child and took off.

Deputies went to Tomlinson's home where they say Tomlinson had barricaded himself and the 4-year-old in a locked bedroom.

As deputies forced their way into the home, they say Tomlinson jumped out a window.

He was eventually captured and arrested.

The 4-year-old wasn't hurt.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.