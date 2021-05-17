Bartow County man arrested for hitting girlfriend with SUV, taking 4-year-old, deputies say
article
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Bartow County man was arrested on a number of felony charges, including kidnapping.
Gene Tomlinson was arrested Sunday morning.
Investigators say after he ran his vehicle into his girlfriend's SUV, Tomlinson snatched his girlfriend's 4-year-old child and took off.
Deputies went to Tomlinson's home where they say Tomlinson had barricaded himself and the 4-year-old in a locked bedroom.
As deputies forced their way into the home, they say Tomlinson jumped out a window.
He was eventually captured and arrested.
The 4-year-old wasn't hurt.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.