Bartow County firefighter dies after medical incident during training
article
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A firefighter with the Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services has died, according to a Facebook post.
The post says that Matthew Smith passed away around 5 p.m. Tuesday from "complications of an apparent medical incident" that he suffered during a training exercise last Thursday.
The department is asking for the community to keep his family and the department in their prayers during this difficult time.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.