Bartow County deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Deputies in Bartow County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl

Brianna Brown was last seen Tuesday in the area of Glade Road in Acworth, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown is described as being 5-feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 770-382-5050 ext 6030.