Bartow County 9-year-old dies after medical emergency

Bartow County Schools is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old student who died over the weekend following a medical emergency.

The district said Kevin Trujillo Blas, a Kingston Elementary School student, passed away after suffering the emergency last month.

Kevin was described as having a quiet presence, someone who could draw for hours and who loved playing soccer.

"I’ll never forget his morning hugs, his kind smile, and that sweet sense of humor," his second grade teacher said.

The district added that Kevin was a devoted older brother who made sure his younger sibling got to class each day and checked on him often.

"His spirit, quiet, caring, and full of love, will be missed in ways words can’t fully express," the district said in a statement.