Barrow County Sheriff's Office mourning death of young officer

article

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own after Officer Braydon Butler tragically died from injuries sustained in an off-duty accident.

What we know:

Butler began his journey in law enforcement at the young age of 14 through the department’s High School Explorers program. His passion for serving others led him to join the Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Officer after graduating from high school in Barrow County. He was just four weeks away from graduating from the Northeast Georgia Police Academy and becoming a Deputy Sheriff when his life was cut short.

What they're saying:

"Anyone who knew Braydon knew he loved to serve God and others first," the department shared in a heartfelt statement. "All he ever wanted to do was use his servant heart to be a light to others."

Even in death, Braydon Butler continues to help others—his organ donations are saving lives. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to keep the Butler family, friends, and fellow deputies in their thoughts during this time of grief.

What you can do:

In lieu of flowers, the Butler family has requested donations in Braydon’s memory be made to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Employee Fund.