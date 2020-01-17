Barrow County school employee faces child molestation charges

A Barrow County School System employee faces a list of charges following accusations that she was having inappropriate relationships with students.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office took Heather Kishun into custody Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the complaint said Kishun was involved in sexual relationships with several students at Apalachee High School.

The 35-year-old is charged with child molestation, furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons below the legal age, and sexual assault against a person enrolled in school.

Kishun is being held at the Barrow County Detention Center awaiting a first appearance