Barrow County heroes, Gwinnett first responders honored at Red, White & You event

The Brief Heroic Actions: Barrow County Sheriff and School Resource Officers were honored for stopping the Apalachee High School shooter within 38 seconds, saving countless lives. Community Gratitude: The Red, White & You event celebrated Gwinnett County first responders, including a firefighter who lost his home and an officer who rescued a truck driver from a fiery crash. Faith in Action: School Resource Officers shared how their faith, including the delivery of a Bible to a student, played a significant role during the tragic event.



It was a time to say "thank you" to Gwinnett County first responders Thursday morning during a ceremony at the Buford Arena.

During the event, the Barrow County Sheriff and School Resource Officers who responded to the Apalachee High School tragedy were also recognized.

"I hope they take with them the gratitude of the business community that we are trying to portray to them—for the things they do and the work they do," said Ramer Sales.

Ramer Sales is the founder of the Red, White & You event. This marks its ninth year, with the goal of honoring first responders in the county. Among the honorees was Officer Cougler, who rescued a truck driver from his cab moments before it erupted in flames. A firefighter was also honored after losing his home in a fire this past January.

"On September 4th, evil stepped into Barrow County," Sheriff Jud Smith said.

Special honorees this year included Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith and two school resource officers who confronted accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray. The officers confronted Gray just 38 seconds after he opened fire and had him in handcuffs within a minute.

"They were literally going against the gates of hell with a water pistol. There was no winning if evil had decided to press forward. They charged, and they saved a lot of lives," Sheriff Smith said.

"It's not about us; it's about the Lord," School Resource Officer Brandon King said.

"There were so many God moments in it. To me, being there to deliver a Bible... King had been back about 15 minutes because he was getting his car serviced," added School Resource Officer Chase Boyd.

This is the first time School Resource Officers Chase Boyd and Brandon King have spoken publicly about the incident. Boyd shared that he was there to deliver a Bible to a student, and both officers believe that Bible provided the protection needed to save other lives that day.

"What evil didn't know is that Barrow County is resilient. What evil did not know is that we have selfless heroes that stand in the way and in the gap," Sheriff Smith said.