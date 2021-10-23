Barrow County great-grandmother celebrates 101st birthday

article

A special occasion deserving of 101 well-wishes: Latrell White is turning 101.

The Barrow County great-grandmother's 101st birthday was on Friday and her family has celebrations planned this weekend.

Latrell's relatives trying to get her 101 birthday cards to celebrate. They can be mailed to:

Latrell White

617 Harry McCarty RD

Bethlehem, GA 30620

She was born a twin on Oct. 22, 1920, as one of more than a dozen children in her family.

Georgia native Latrell White celebrates Christmas with her family. (Family photo)

Latrell would grow up to become a textile worker at Carwood Manufacturing Plant, making pants.

She had a deep love for cars and even owned a little red one she drove around town before she gave up driving about five years ago.

She also retired from her job to care for the love of her life, Lewis, until his passing in 1992.

After her husband died, she knew she still had a lot of love to share, so at age 70 she started a new career working at a local nursing home in Winder passing out snacks and ice to the residents. She reluctantly gave up that job for which she loved at 95 years old.

Latrell had a special relationship with her twin, Lanell Canup Etheridge, as most do. The two shared a bond that spanned 98 years. At her and her sister’s 90th birthday party in 2010, she shared her love for dancing the Charleston, something she had been quite good at most of her life.

Latrell has relied on her faith throughout the years and is the eldest member of Bethlehem Church.

She enjoys game shows, word searches, and, of course, pizza.

Latrell's only son died in 2014, but she will receive an outpouring of love from her surviving sister, Anne Canup Hawkins, her three surviving brothers, Clyde Canup, Mack Canup, and Donnie Canup, her two grandchildren, Melissa and Melanie, and her four great-grandchildren, Trent Futch and Lindsey Futch, and twins, Adam Stinchcomb and Brandon Stinchcomb.

Happy birthday, Latrell!

