Person rushed to hospital after fire at SW Atlanta home

article

One person has been rushed to the hospital after a fire at a southwest Atlanta home early Friday morning.

Officials say the fire happened around 3 a.m. at a home on the 200 block fo Barfield Avenue in Atlanta.

FOX 5 cameras saw crews looking over the house, which suffered major damage from the blaze.

Firefighters say medics transported a residence of the home to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators have not said what sparked the flames.