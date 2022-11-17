Person rushed to hospital after fire at SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a fire at a southwest Atlanta home early Friday morning.
Officials say the fire happened around 3 a.m. at a home on the 200 block fo Barfield Avenue in Atlanta.
FOX 5 cameras saw crews looking over the house, which suffered major damage from the blaze.
Firefighters say medics transported a residence of the home to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.
Investigators have not said what sparked the flames.