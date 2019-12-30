Barack Obama reveals his favorite films, TV of 2019

A day after posting about his favorite books of 2019, former President Barack Obama has shared his favorite movies and TV shows of the year.

Among his picks were "The Irishman," "Ford Versus Ferrari," and "Little Women."

He also mentioned the film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," which was filmed in the city.

His favorite TV shows were HBO's "Watchmen," Netflix's "Unbelievable," and season 2 of "Fleabag."

Last year, the former president and Michelle Obama entered into a partnership with Netflix to produce certain projects through their newly formed company Higher Ground Productions.



