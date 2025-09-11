Banks County man missing, vehicle found in North Carolina

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old Banks County man whose vehicle was discovered in North Carolina.

What we know:

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office said Conner Budd was last seen leaving his home around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 5, driving his vehicle.

Two days later, on the evening of Sunday, September 7, that vehicle was found in Canton, North Carolina.

Budd is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call Banks County Dispatch at (706) 677-1234 or dial 911 in an emergency. Additional information can be directed to Investigator Bales by email at KBales@bankscountysoga.org or by phone at (706) 677-2248, extension 4033.