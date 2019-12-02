Bank robber dubbed the 'Fluffy Failure' strikes a west Houston bank

article

A bank robber dubbed the “Fluffy Failure” struck a west Houston bank just before Thanksgiving, according to the Houston FBI.

On Wednesday, November 27 at around 2:15 p.m., the suspect walked into the Smart Financial Credit Union located at 5840 West Sam Houston Pkwy South.

The robber demanded cash while keeping his hand in his pocket, appearing to be armed with a gun. The teller then explained to the suspect that all funds were dispensed via a machine. The suspect walked away empty-handed, but not before he reportedly verbally threatening the teller.

The "Fluffy Failure" bank robber is described by witnesses as possibly being a Hispanic man in his mid 30’s, about 6’2” tall, and weighing around 230 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, dark jeans, and a white bandana.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is urging anyone with information about the identification and/or location of the bank robber to send tips to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters will remain anonymous.