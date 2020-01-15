Balch Springs woman gets 30 years for forcing child to perform sex acts on her husband

article

A Balch Springs woman was given the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for forcing a 9-year-old girl to perform sex acts on her husband while she recorded video.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, 38-year-old Dawn Greenwood pleaded guilty in October to the production of child pornography.

She is accused of using her cellphone to record video of the child with her husband, Shon Greenwood.

He was reported to the National Center for Missing and Sexually Exploited Children after posting the sexually explicit images on his Facebook account.

Federal agents searched the Greenwoods’ homes in Balch Springs and in Boone County, Missouri. They found copies of the video on both of their cellphones.

The 9-year-old, who had been living at the couple’s home, was removed and is now being cared for by a guardian.

Shon Greenwood pleaded guilty in December and will be sentenced in March.