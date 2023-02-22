Enfamil baby formula product recalled over "possible cross-contamination"

article

Reckitt, known for being one of the United States' main formula manufacturers, has announced a voluntary recall for two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula. The company says those batches may have possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

Those specific batches of ProSobee plant-based baby formula were manufactured between Aug. 2022 and Sept. 2022. They were produced into 12.9 oz. containers that can be identified by the following numbers on the bottom of the can: ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ. The company said both had a UPC code of 300871214415 and a "Use by Date" of "1 Mar. 2024."

The affected products were sold in retail stores in the U.S., Guam and Puerto RIco.

About 2,200 Georgia WIC families are estimated to be affected by this recall. WIC participants and caregivers who may have purchased this product should contact Reckitt at 1-800-479-0551, or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.

The Georgia Department of Health said any recalled products purchased may be returned to a WIC clinic for replacements. WIC participants aloes have the option of returning their recalled containers of formula to the stores in which they were purchased for a refund or exchange. The Department of Health clarified that the 20.9 oz size of the Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant formula was not impacted by this recall.

Anyone concerned about the health of their infants after using this recalled product should contact their pediatrician or healthcare provider.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson said the batches in question have tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria to-date.

