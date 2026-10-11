Baby dies after Georgia police chase ends in 10-car crash on I-20

The Brief A 7-month-old girl died, and multiple children were hurt after a high-speed chase ended in a 10-vehicle crash on Interstate 20. State troopers attempted to stop an Audi traveling 110 mph without headlights before the driver fled and lost control at Wesley Chapel Road. The fleeing driver, who had active warrants and a suspended license, also died from his injuries at a local hospital.



A 7-month-old girl died Saturday night after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 20 led to a 10-vehicle crash in DeKalb County, according to officials.

What we know:

A Georgia State Patrol trooper spotted an Audi sedan traveling around 110 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 20, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.

The car had no headlights on and was recklessly weaving through traffic.

When the trooper turned on emergency equipment to pull the car over, the driver briefly stopped on the shoulder before speeding away to initiate a chase.

The chase began around 11:59 p.m. Saturday as the driver sped eastbound on Interstate 20.

The vehicle exited at Candler Road, got back onto the interstate, and then exited at Wesley Chapel Road.

At Wesley Chapel Road, the driver lost control, hit a guardrail, and collided with multiple vehicles, involving 10 cars in total.

Troopers immediately rendered medical care to victims at the scene.

Three infants in one of the struck vehicles were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where 7-month-old Kalayia Tolbert died from her injuries.

The fleeing driver, identified as 33-year-old Cameron Gabriel Kemp of Covington, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he also died.

Investigators later found that Kemp was driving on a suspended license and had active arrest warrants for a probation violation and failure to appear in court.

He was also previously incarcerated with the Georgia Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to investigate the crash.

What they're saying:

The Georgia Department of Public Safety expressed deep condolences to Kalayia Tolbert’s family, recognizing the immense emotional and physical toll on the families, motorists, and first responders involved.

Department officials noted that high-speed pursuits raise serious public concerns, but stressed that drivers traveling at extreme speeds without lights on dark roads present an immediate danger to everyone.

State patrol officials emphasized that no enforcement action diminishes the tragedy of a lost child.

"The Georgia Department of Public Safety recognizes that incidents involving pursuits, particularly those resulting in the loss of innocent life, raise serious concerns within the communities we serve. Our troopers are entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the public, enforcing the law, and addressing dangerous driving behaviors that threaten the safety of others. A motorist traveling at extreme speeds, without headlights on dark roadways, and recklessly maneuvering through traffic presents an immediate danger to everyone sharing the roadway.

No traffic violation, attempted arrest, or enforcement action diminishes the tragedy of a child losing her life. Our responsibility now is to ensure that the circumstances surrounding this incident are thoroughly investigated while continuing to support those affected. Above all, we ask the public to keep Kalayia Tolbert’s family, and everyone impacted by this tragedy in their thoughts."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the current medical conditions of the other two infants transported to the hospital or the status of other motorists involved in the 10-car collision.