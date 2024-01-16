Expand / Collapse search
Baby delivered after crash with delivery vehicle in Athens dies

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving an Amazon delivery vehicle on Danielsville Road near Mission Drive in Athens that resulted in the death of a newborn baby is being investigated as vehicular homicide, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

According to ACCPD, the Amazon delivery vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Munjae Whatley of Lawrenceville, turned into the path of a northbound 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 46-year-old man from Canton, on Jan. 11.

Whatley and the driver from Canton were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. However, the pregnant passenger in the Ford Ranger, a 41-year-old woman from Canton, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The woman delivered the baby at the hospital and both the mother and child were placed in intensive care. Unfortunately, the baby died on Jan. 13.

The infant's death is now being investigated as vehicular homicide. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Senior Police Officer Tilley at Dustin.Tilley@accgov.com or 762-400-7355. This is the first vehicle fatality in Athens-Clarke County in 2024.
 