Babies born on Kobe Bryant's birthday received Lakers care package from UCLA Health

UCLA Health is continuing its adorable tradition of honoring babies born on Kobe Bryant's birthday.

As August 23 marks what would've been Kobe Bryant's 45th birthday, babies born at UCLA Health on Tuesday received cute Los Angeles Lakers gear to celebrate the "Mamba."

The Lakers shared adorable pictures of babies in the adorable purple and gold gear.

"Purple & Gold family from day one," the Lakers wrote on social media.

Here are the photos from 2021 and 2022 of the hospital's cute gesture.