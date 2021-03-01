Auto thieves targeting food pickup drivers, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say auto thieves have a new target.
A commander says they wait close by restaurants looking for food delivery drivers.
When a driver pulls up, frequently double parking, they watch to see if the driver goes into the business and leaves their vehicle running or does not remove a key fob.
"We are asking our delivery businesses not to do that," said deputy chief Darin Schierbaum. "It only takes a minute. More and more, we are seeing these drivers targeted".
Including the food drivers, the police department says 7 out of 10 cars that are taken have been left running or the key is left inside.
The department has even produced a public service announcement with a mock car thief to try to get the message across.
