Auto thieves targeting food pickup drivers, police say

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say auto thieves have a new target. 

A commander says they wait close by restaurants looking for food delivery drivers. 

When a driver pulls up, frequently double parking, they watch to see if the driver goes into the business and leaves their vehicle running or does not remove a key fob. 

"We are asking our delivery businesses not to do that," said deputy chief Darin Schierbaum. "It only takes a minute. More and more, we are seeing these drivers targeted".



Including the food drivers, the police department says 7 out of 10 cars that are taken have been left running or the key is left inside. 

The department has even produced a public service announcement with a mock car thief to try to get the message across. 

