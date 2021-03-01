Auto thieves targeting food pickup drivers, police say

Atlanta police say auto thieves have a new target.

A commander says they wait close by restaurants looking for food delivery drivers.

When a driver pulls up, frequently double parking, they watch to see if the driver goes into the business and leaves their vehicle running or does not remove a key fob.

"We are asking our delivery businesses not to do that," said deputy chief Darin Schierbaum. "It only takes a minute. More and more, we are seeing these drivers targeted".

Photo: Morse Diggs/FOX 5 Atlanta

Including the food drivers, the police department says 7 out of 10 cars that are taken have been left running or the key is left inside.

The department has even produced a public service announcement with a mock car thief to try to get the message across.

