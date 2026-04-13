Autism Awareness Month: Metro teen finds voice through music therapy

The Brief Metro Atlanta teen uses music therapy to improve communication and confidence. Family says music became a breakthrough after autism diagnosis. Community invited to music video premiere in Decatur on April 18.



April marks Autism Awareness Month, highlighting therapies that help individuals connect and communicate.

What we know:

For 16-year-old Matthew Winawer, music has become more than a hobby — it’s a way to communicate and connect with the world around him.

His parents say they first noticed something different when he was in pre-K.

"The teachers at the pre-K school sat us down and said, ‘We think that there's something going on with your son that might be autism," said his father, Neil Winawer.

After Matthew’s diagnosis, his family searched for ways to help him engage. They soon discovered music sparked a response.

"I would sing to him all the time, and he always responded. So I'm like, music is maybe something I should explore," said his mother, Tamara Winawer.

Matthew began music therapy more than a decade ago, and his family says it quickly made a difference.

What they're saying:

Music therapist Angela Weadon says the sessions go beyond music, helping develop key skills.

"As a music therapist, we are working on nonmusical skills through music. I focus primarily on attention, language development, motor skills, executive functioning skills," she said.

For Matthew, the impact is clear when he performs.

"When he performs music, it's a different person. The words flow. They don't stumble or pause," Neil Winawer said.

Now, Matthew is expanding his talents beyond performing, helping with audio editing and participating in music videos through the program.

"Makes me feel excited," Matthew said when asked about music.

His family says those moments on stage show his true confidence.

"When he performs, his confidence and the way he radiates and pulls everyone in — he commands his presence," Tamara Winawer said.

What's next:

The community will have a chance to see that confidence firsthand. A new music video through Music Therapy for Autism is set to premiere April 18 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Decatur.