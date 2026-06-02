Authority Brands relocates HQ to Cobb County, creating 390 jobs

The Brief Authority Brands is establishing its new Franchisee Success Center headquarters in Cobb County. The home services franchisor plans to invest $13 million and create 390 jobs in metro Atlanta. Governor Brian Kemp highlighted the corporate relocation as a testament to the state's business climate.



Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that home services franchisor Authority Brands will relocate its corporate headquarters to Cobb County.

The corporate move is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to metro Atlanta over the next several years.

Corporate expansion in Georgia

What we know:

Authority Brands is moving its primary corporate office to a 48,000-square-foot space located at 200 Galleria Parkway in Cobb County. The home services franchisor will invest $13 million into the new Franchisee Success Center. The relocation will bring 390 new jobs to the area, with hiring focused heavily on operations, finance, information technology and marketing positions.

The company operates 15 distinct brands—including Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky and The Cleaning Authority—across more than 2,700 territories. According to state officials, the firm has already grown from just six employees to more than 300 personnel within Georgia. Kemp credited the state's pro-jobs environment for attracting the corporate headquarters.

Economic impact figures

By the numbers:

390: The total number of new jobs created by the corporate relocation project.

13 million: The total dollar amount, in millions, being invested into the Cobb County facility.

48,000: The physical square footage of the new Franchisee Success Center.

1,000: The total number of individual franchise owners supported by the parent company.

Timeline and hiring details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact start date for the physical office transition or when the building will officially open. A precise timeline for the multiyear hiring phases has also not been publicly detailed by corporate executives.