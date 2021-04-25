Authorities seize cash, drugs, weapons in Irwin County

article

The Irwin County Sheriff's Office made a significant drug and cash bust this week.

A deputy made a major drug and cash bust on Friday during a traffic stop for speeding.

The suspect was charged with various drug and weapon charges, including felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Irwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Moore (Photo: Irwin County SO)

In a separate traffic stop, a speeding motorist was found with a misdemeanor amount of marijuana edibles as well as schedule I controlled substances.

Police said the same Irwin County deputy conducted both stops.

