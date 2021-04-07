Large industrial fire under control in Channelview area, company says employees safe and accounted for

Authorities remain on the scene after an industrial fire sparked up in the Channelview area on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the fire occurred at K-Solv, located at 1000 Lakeside Drive.

According to a post on Twitter, K-Solv reported that all 95 employees that were on the scene are safe and accounted for.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for Lakeside Park Estates and Lakeview Homes.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said numerous agencies are responding with foam to extinguish the fire. Known chemiclas on site include, but not limited to: hydrochloric acid, acetone, ethanol, ethlyene dichloride, and other acids. Air monitoring is taking place.

Some streets in the area including: Lakeside, Northshore, Hardy, and DeZavala have been closed due to the fire.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area so authorities can extinguish the fire.