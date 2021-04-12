Authorities launch homicide investigation in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said authorities are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.

Authorities said the incident occurred at approximately 1:14 a.m. on Mumford Road at Wast Napier Avenue.

Deputies arrived to find a 48-year-old victim, Parrish Forster of Macon, shot once in the back. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at Atrium Navicent Health.

Police do not have information on a suspect.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

