CHP searching for police chase suspect in Los Angeles

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A search is underway for a driver who was wanted on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the chase scene around 7:40 p.m. as the suspect led LAPD on a following before CHP ultimately took over and a chase ensued. The suspect passed through parts of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale and Los Angeles during the chase.

Authorities initially wanted the suspect for cold license plates.

