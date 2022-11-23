Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street

Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital.

On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment while detectives and crime scene technicians searched the area for suspects.

The Austell police deployed their K-9 officers to help the search, but did not report whether they found any leads.

Officials are still calling this an active investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Austell police department at 770-944-4320.