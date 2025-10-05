Austell church holds outdoor service after fire destroys building

The Brief One week after a fire destroyed their church, members of Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries gathered in the parking lot Sunday to worship and pray for strength. Investigators said last Monday’s fire that gutted the building was intentionally set. Police later arrested Aries Jordan, charging her with arson. The church is trying to raise $4 million to rebuild.



One week after a fire destroyed their church, members of Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries gathered in the parking lot Sunday to worship and pray for strength as they begin to rebuild.

What they're saying:

The congregation raised their hands and voices in praise outside the burned remains of their sanctuary on Joe Jerkins Boulevard.

"We are determined to have this service," said Rev. Raphael Grant, the church’s pastor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An Austell church is trying to rebuild after it was burned down by an arsonist. (FOX 5)

Investigators said last Monday’s fire that gutted the building was intentionally set. Police later arrested Aries Jordan, charging her with arson.

"You cannot be in your rational, logical, cognitive mind to do such an abominable, evil thing," Grant said.

Grant said Jordan is not a member of the church but had visited before. Despite the devastation, he told FOX 5 he holds no anger toward her.

"I have absolutely, completely forgiven her," he said.

Church member Joel Munza drove from New Orleans to support the congregation.

"It was very heartbreaking. I was very sad," Munza said. "We will stand with them to find a way to rebuild. It’s going to take all of us to find a way to bring in whatever we have to get them up on their feet again."

Grant said the congregation remains optimistic and faithful as they work to restore their house of worship.

"The congregation is optimistic, trusting, believing God that the Lord will restore us, and we will rebuild," Grant said.

Church leaders estimate it will cost more than $4 million to repair the building. They are asking for donations to help fund the rebuilding effort.

What you can do:

If you would like to help the church rebuild, you can donate to a GoFundMe to help them.