Augusta mayor endorses Bloomberg for president
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has thrown his support behind Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg.
The pair held a news conference on Friday in Augusta, Georgia.
The billionaire and former New York City Mayor jumped into the race late last month.
Bloomberg said he believes Democrats have a real chance to win the state's two U.S. Senate seats that will be up for grabs and carry Georgia in the Presidential race. This is one of Bloomberg’s first campaign appearances in Georgia.